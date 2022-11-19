Blossom Nov 19, 2022 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Merrillville shooting injures one, damages vehicles, buildings, police say According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 61st Avenue and Harrison Street. Pot growing operation, explosive devices and guns found at Porter County home, cops say Officers found two children, ages 7 and 3, inside the home when they arrived July 26 to serve a warrant. Whiting man seriously injured by tree stand fall while deer hunting A Whiting man suffered serious injuries after falling from a tree stand while deer hunting. Jasper County man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm, sheriff says It took first responders over three hours to locate Gordon Van Varen, 30, a Northern Jasper County resident, in the lagoon, according to Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson. Winfield father charged with neglect after infant suffers brain injury Medical staff at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago determined the baby suffered a brain injury and bruising to her back. Lake County man guilty of illegally dumping more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake "Investigators determined the Indiana man imported the fish into a Plainfield lake during three separate occasions in 2021," officials said. JERRY DAVICH: 5-year-old boy with 'childhood Alzheimer's' doesn't know he's ill: 'All he knows is that he's happy' "Cannon can make a difference. And I will spend the rest of my life fighting for a cure because no family should have to watch their child fade away.” Sister pleads guilty in 10-year-old brother's tortuous death The 10-year-old boy "was repeatedly isolated and tortured" by his sister and her wife — the two people entrusted with his care, prosecutors wrote in court filings. State can seize all property of Indiana local governments, court rules The state of Indiana is entitled to seize the property of any local governmental entity for any reason, or no reason at all, any time it wants. Portillo's plans grand opening Tuesday in Schererville After a soft opening in which it was taking drive-thru orders, the fast-casual chain specializing in Chicago street food will officially open for dining-in at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1403 U.S. 41 in Schererville.