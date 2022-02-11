BMW shows off technology that can change a car's color on a whim

What if your car could be any color you want with one click of your iPhone, a button on the dash or a wave of your hand?

It’s coming, according to technology introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in January in Las Vegas.

Think of a chameleon changing color to blend in with its background, a mood ring that tells whether the driver is happy or anxious or glasses that adjust to ambient light.

BMW showe doff the technology on its new iX Flow EV concept displayed at CES. Using electrophoretic technology, such as Amazon Kindle or E Wrap, the SUV changed from dark gray to white in seconds. Future developments could lead to shades of red, blue, green or yellow, project manager Stella Clarke said at CES.

"This gives the driver the freedom to express different facets of their personality or even their enjoyment of change outwardly and to redefine this each time they sit in their car," Clarke said in a statement. "Similar to fashion or the status ads on social media channels, the vehicle then becomes an expression of different moods and circumstances in daily life."

The color change is achieved by a web of hair-fine E ink wires suspended in a clear coat between black and white paint layers. Reversing a low-level electric charge between the two layers flips the car from one color to the other as different pigments come to the surface.

Practical applications could make a car white to reflect sun in a 120-degree summer day in Phoenix or black to absorb the Arctic sun in Fairbanks, Alaska, at 40 degrees below zero. Batteries behind hubcaps enable the wheels to flash from one color to another, appealing to low-riders and the "Fast and Furious" crowd.

BMW has no immediate plant to introduce the color-changing technology any time soon, says Alex Schmuck, product and technology communications manager.

But it expands the boundaries of technology, according to Frank Weber, a member of the BMW board of management, Development. "Digital experiences won't just be limited to displays in the future," Weber said in a statement. "There will be more and more melding of the real and virtual. With the BMW iX Flow, we are bringing the car body to life."

