BNI student artwork on display at South Suburban College

“There, I will continue to improve my skill in art and hopefully get an amazing job that I love,” he said. “I just love the action of making something. I think making art can tell you a lot about someone. The things I draw are just things I’m interested in, and if you see it you can tell I like that thing I drew and that I am good at drawing based on how well I drew it.”

The student work is displayed in the college’s three galleries, which are free to visit and open to the public during regular hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.

All participating high school students and teachers will celebrate the exhibition on Feb. 21 with a visiting artist lecture, a gallery crawl reception, and demonstrations in the Digital Graphic Arts Studio, Painting Studio, Ceramics Studio and a special bronze casting in the Sculpture Studio.

Visiting guest artist Sergio Gomez, a Chicago-based artist and former SSC faculty, will present his artwork and life experiences in the art world. An awards presentation for the high school students will follow. Additionally, two Art Merit Scholarships from the Offices of the President and Vice President of Academic Services of South Suburban College will be presented.

The Art & Design Department is on the fourth floor, northeast section of the main building on the South Holland campus. The Dorothea Thiel and Photo-Four Galleries are located within the Art and Design studio complex. The Lee E. Dulgar Gallery is on the first-floor atrium area of the college. South Suburban College is at 15800 S. State Street in South Holland, Illinois.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.