Bob and Carol Miedema 70th Wedding Anniversary
Bob and Carol Celebrated God's Blessing of their 70th Wedding Anniversary on Nov. 18th. They are parents of: Janet (Mike) Hawkins, Laurel (John) DeYoung and Warren (Kathy). Grandparents of: Beth, Allison, Christopher (Megan), Kyle, Kelly (Andrew), Eric (Sara), Matthew (Kim). Great Grandparents of: Jackson, Landon, Lily and Ava. They enjoyed their family in South Holland where Bob was co-owner of Miedema Eggs and where they attended Grace Lutheran Church. In their retirement, they moved to Munster and now attend St. Paul's Lutheran. God continues to bless them with an eternal Love for each other and lasting good health.

