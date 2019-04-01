SHOREWOOD, Ill. — Authorities say they've recovered the bodies of two people who disappeared into the DuPage River southwest of Chicago.
The Will County Emergency Management Agency says a man and a woman went missing near a dam in the river in Shorewood just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Authorities did not identify the individuals, but did say they were a 28-year-old man, whose body was found early Monday, and a 22-year-old woman, whose body was found hours later.
Authorities say a witness saw the two individuals go into the water at Hammel Woods Forest Preserve and alerted a Will County sheriff's deputy.
Shorewood is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of downtown Chicago.