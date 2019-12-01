Body found in lake suffered stab wounds, coroner says
LAKE STATION — A 34-year-old East Chicago man whose body was found Sunday afternoon on the northwest side of Grand Boulevard Lake died of stab wounds, according to the Lake County Coroner.
Erik Lozano's death was ruled a homicide.
According to the Lake Station Police Department, officers were called out to the site at 11:50 a.m. by a resident, who saw the body near a log in the lake. The body was recovered from shallow water.
The Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force was called in to assist Lake Station police in the death investigation.
—Bob Kasarda, The Times
Southern Indiana casino moving to land-based complex
ELIZABETH — A southern Indiana casino is preparing to move its gambling operations from a decades-old riverboat to a new land-based casino complex.
Horseshoe Southern Indiana's riverboat will close Dec. 12, when a new $90 million, 110,000-square-foot casino opens in Harrison County.
The News and Tribune reports that the riverboat, which opened in 1998 and is called the Glory of Rome, is the largest riverboat in the United States. It’s moored along the Ohio River in the Indiana town of Elizabeth near Louisville, Kentucky.
Indiana lawmakers allowed riverboat casinos to make the move to land in 2015.
The new casino is being rebranded Caesars Southern Indiana.
—AP
Buttigieg visits North Carolina
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is visiting eastern North Carolina as he works to improve his standing in a Super Tuesday state and with black voters.
Buttigieg is attending Sunday morning services at the Goldsboro church led by civil rights leader the Rev. William Barber. The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also plans to speak at Greenleaf Christian Church afterward on poverty issues.
While Buttigieg has gained ground in Iowa and New Hampshire, he’s struggled to rally black voters. A recent poll found just 1% of African Americans in South Carolina support Buttigieg. He’s also faced criticism following the South Bend shooting death of an African American man by a white police officer.
Barber is co-chairman of the national Poor People’s Campaign and a former North Carolina NAACP president.
—AP
Crowds line up for first day of legal marijuana sales
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Crowds are lining up for the first day of legal recreational marijuana sales in Michigan.
A handful of shops, mostly in Ann Arbor, are approved to start selling Sunday.
The Detroit News reports customers traveled from nearby states including Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Twenty-five-year-old Kelly Savage of Columbus, Ohio arrived the night before to be the first in line at Exclusive Provisioning Center. He says he wants to be a part of history and spent nearly $500.
Michigan officials estimate first-year sales at hundreds of millions of dollars, but recreational marijuana isn’t broadly available yet.
More than 1,400 of Michigan’s nearly 1,800 cities, townships and villages aren’t allowing recreational businesses. Detroit, with Michigan’s most medical marijuana dispensaries, has delayed recreational sales until at least Jan. 31.
Illinois starts recreational sales in January.
—AP