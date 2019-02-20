Barbecue fans have been enjoying Bombers' menu for the past six years.
Bombers BBQ, located in Munster, recently moved to a building adjacent to its former location. It's new digs, at 435 Ridge Road, Suite F in Munster, is much bigger than the previous space.
During a recent lunch visit to the restaurant, the eatery was filled with barbecue fans enjoying everything from pulled pork and brisket to Mississippi Won Tons.
During our visit to Bombers we chose the special of the day which was Pulled Pork Tacos ($11 with a side). We also tried the Bacon Mac Bombs ($8).
The pork in the tacos proved tender and flavorful. Three tacos came with the order. We chose the Pork and Beans for the side, which received praise at our table. The Bacon Mac Bombs came five in an order. It was a rich appetizer but those who aren't fans of fried fare with a bit more grease won't want to order this dish at $8 a pop.
Bombers meats take the spotlight and the eatery advertises that everything is smoked "fresh" daily.
Among menu items at Bombers are Brisket Poutine ($9); Bacon Jalapeno Bombs ($8); Bang Bang Shrimp ($8): Baby Back Ribs ($27 with two sides); Burnt Ends ($15 with two sides); Smoked and Fried Chicken Wings ($7 for 5); and more.
Kids Meals also are available at Bombers.
And sauces are popular at the eatery. Diners have a choice of everything from Sweet Sauce and Vinegar Sauce to Mustard Sauce or the Nuclear Sauce, which you must sign a waiver to eat.
Guests may also order a selection of craft beers at the eatery.