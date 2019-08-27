Bonner Senior Center offers members variety of ways to keep fit

PORTAGE — Keeping seniors healthy and active are top priorities at the Bonner Senior Center.
The center, a service of the Portage Township Trustee’s office, offers a variety of classes to help keep seniors in the community in shape.
Center members can participate in daily fitness classes to exercise and keep their bodies in shape. Tai-chi classes are offered twice a week; yoga is offered each Monday as well as Zumba classes.
The classes are designed with seniors in mind and are led by qualified instructors from a variety of community resources.
Any member of the center can participate in the classes. Membership is open to residents ages 55 years and older. The cost of an annual membership is $10 for Portage Township residents and $20 for nonresidents.
The center also provides transportation for township residents to and from the center. Lunches, for those 60 and older, are available each day at a cost of $2 through the center’s nutrition program.
The center is located at 5800 Lexington Ave., Portage.
For more information, visit the Portage Township Trustee’s website at portagetrustee.org/bonner-senior-center or its Facebook page at facebook.com/portagetownship/ or call the center at 219-762-1522. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.