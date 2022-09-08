Book it: Printer's Row Lit Fest returns this weekend

One of the largest literary festivals in the country returns to Chicago this weekend.

The Printers Row Lit Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on streets well-tread once a year by the well-read. The literary festival will take over South Dearborn Street from Ida B. Wells to Polk Street in the historic Printers Row neighborhood in Chicago's South Loop.

More than 100,000 people typically turn out to the two-day-long festival that's organized by the Near South Planning Board.

It will feature five stages of authors and writers like Julie DiCaro, Melissa Isaacson, Jessamine Chan, Jamie Ford, Kevin Boyle, Dana Suskind, Lee Bey, Blair Kamin and Adam Levin.

Panel discussions will tackle subjects like Girlhood in Chicago, Chicago Graphic Novelists and The Crisis in American Democracy. It also will feature programs from Literary Death Match, RHINO Poetry, The Onion, Young Chicago Authors and Blue Heron Press.

Book lovers also can browse an expansive Library of Alexandria-like selection of tomes from Chicago's independent bookstores. More than 100 booksellers will offer new books, tattered paperbacks, gently used reads and rare and antiquarian books. It will feature established bookstores like Sandmeyer's bookstores and small presses like the University of Illinois Press.

There also will be literary journals like the North American Review, podcasts like the Get Lit Podcast and cultural organizations like the Chicago Writers Association and Chicago Literary Hall of Fame.

Printer's Row Lit Fest is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit printersrowlitfest.org.