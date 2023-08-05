Booking Holdings ascended to its biggest gain of the year after reporting strong financial results and an encouraging travel demand update.

The online booking service's stock jumped 7.9% on Friday.

The company's profit surged to $37.62 per share, handily beating analysts' forecasts for $28.98 per share. Revenue also grew well beyond Wall Street's expectations.

It posted another strong quarter of bookings as travel demand rebounds from the long slump brought on by the pandemic, followed by painful inflation.

"We have seen these strong trends continue into July, and we are currently preparing for what we expect to be a record summer travel season in the third quarter," said CEO Glenn Fogel.

The broader sector, including airlines and cruise lines, has been gaining ground and mostly outpacing the broader market in 2023.