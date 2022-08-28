Borrowing a bid

I was relaxing in the club lounge with Cy the Cynic when a player handed me a napkin — on which was scribbled today's South hand and the first six calls in the auction.

"East's jump to three spades was preemptive." he said. "What should I do as South? My hand was too strong to pass, but I couldn't think of a good bid."

The Cynic considered the matter.

"I suggest borrowing a call from chess," Cy said: "'Resign.'"

"Some players might double," I said, "just to suggest a good hand, not necessarily strong spades. In a few more years, penalty doubles may be extinct."

"I tried four diamonds," South told us. "My partner then bid four hearts, and I thought I had the right cards to bid six."

"Did you make it?" Cy asked.

West led a high spade. South ruffed in dummy, came to his king of diamonds, ruffed a spade and took the A-K of trumps.

"East-West followed," declarer said, "but when I led a diamond to dummy's ace next, East ruffed, and the defense cashed a spade. Was my bidding so bad?"

South bid boldly but reached a decent contract. (Incidentally, some pairs use "support doubles," and North would have doubled over West's one spade to show three-card heart support. That is not a method I like.) In fact, South could take 12 tricks. At Trick Two he plays a low trump from both hands.

Suppose West wins and leads a club to dummy. Declarer takes the A-K of trumps and K-A of diamonds and ruffs a diamond. He leads a club to dummy and ruffs a diamond. He goes to the third high club to cash the good diamonds for 12 tricks in all.