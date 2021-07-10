Boyan/McGuire Wedding

Ashley Elizabeth Boyan of Martinez, CA (formerly of Munster, IN) and Tyson Patrick McGuire of Martinez, CA were united in marriage on September 5, 2020 at Pereira Ranch in Martinez, CA.

Father Gerry Caprio officiated. Parents of the bride are Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Boyan of Munster, IN, and parents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Rob McGuire of Martinez, CA.

Ashley and Tyson, who met in 2016 in San Diego, were married in a beautiful outdoor ceremony and celebrated with an evening reception featuring ivory rose floral arrangements, a prime rib dinner, and dancing under the stars.

Steel blue and ivory were the wedding colors. Heather Boyan, sister of the bride, was the Matron of Honor, and Danny Schwartz, good friend of the groom, was the Best Man.

Ashley received her B.S. in Nursing from Indiana University. Tyson earned his B.A. in Business Administration and an M.A. in Management from University of Redlands in Redlands, CA.

The happy couple enjoyed a belated honeymoon in Barbados, and they now reside in Martinez, CA where Ashley is a Neuro Trauma Intensive Care Unit nurse at John Muir Hospital, and Tyson is a Senior Project Manager at PCI Performance Contracting Incorporated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0