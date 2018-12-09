MERRILLVILLE — It was just Jaivion Reid’s time.
The Michigan City senior guard had his chance to go get buckets when his team need them Tuesday night at Andrean.
“We just made buckets when it was time to,” Reid said. “We have a lot of bucket getters. Whenever it’s our time, one of me or my teammates is going to step up.”
Reid didn’t disappoint late in the fourth quarter of a 57-50 victory over the 59ers. He made two shots and two free throws in the final two minutes to cap the win for the Wolves.
“That’s what we need with J. We need J to settle down and be a lockdown defender. We need J to attack the basket,” Wolves coach John Boyd said. “He did that tonight. He’s a senior. It’s his time.
“We’re proud that he was able to put some things together in this game and lead us to victory.”
Reid scored 16 points Tuesday despite spending much of the middle portion of the game on the bench with foul issues.
“My coaches and teammates just told me to keep playing, don’t worry about the fouls and just let the game come to me,” Reid said. “My coaches just tell me to keep attacking the basket if my shot's falling and my teammates are finding me.”
Boyd said he had no plans to let Reid foul out in the first quarter, but he did allow him to stay on the court with two fouls in the first quarter. He was pulled when he picked up his third early in the second quarter and again when he was whistled for his fourth in the third quarter.
But Reid remained in the game, playing with four fouls, for almost all of the final frame.
“That’s growth. That’s maturity. Especially in an environment like this, you need your veterans, your more experienced players,” Boyd said. “I’ll go to war with (Reid). I went to war with him tonight and he showed why you want to keep a guy like that on the floor.”
As a result, Reid was playing when his team needed him to come through as the clock ticked down.
It’s the mentality of a leader, Reid said. He took it upon himself to gather the team and say a few words before the Andrean game, Boyd said.
“I told my team that we’re the best team in the area,” Reid said. “I just feel like I’m a voice for this team but we have multiple leaders on this team, including (fellow senior) Ray Howard. But our coaches just want us to get through to our younger guys because we have a young team. I think we did that today.”
LOWELL — Valparaiso has lofty goals this year.
Players like Brandon Newman and Nate Aerts will score a lot of points and garner a lot of attention. But the Vikings know that if they’re going to make a run, guys like senior point guard Colin Walls will be necessary.
“He’s an outstanding young man, a kid that is just a high IQ, plays extremely hard, tough as nails,” Vikings coach Barak Coolman said. “He’s one of those guys that, because of his IQ and because he’s always been short, he almost never puts himself in bad positions. He’s a great leader, a tremendous worker and just an outstanding young man.”
Height is something Walls has always had to overcome. He’s listed at 5-foot-6.
“When I’m as short as I am, I have to do something better than others,” Walls said. “I try to outwork people, even in practice outwork people and hopefully that shows during the game.”
During the second quarter of Valparaiso's 77-64 win Friday at Lowell, Walls actually led both teams in rebounding with five. He did it by chasing down loose balls and putting himself in the right place at the right time.
“I just try to do whatever helps my team the most. That changes game by game,” Walls said. “(I try to do) all the little things that some people may not want to do.”
Walls certainly plays a leadership role for Valparaiso. He gathers the team in huddles. He’s a vocal presence during games.
He even calls most of the inbounds sets without the help of coaches.
“He’s fun to coach because he’s a coach on the floor for me,” Coolman said. “Normally, we’re on the same page and I’m thinking ‘Yeah, I was thinking the same thing.’ He’s just an extension of me.”
Coolman calls Walls a “key catalyst in the success” of the Vikings. He tossed out eight assists Friday and was an important piece of the Valparaiso defense as it held off the Red Devils in the fourth quarter.
“I watch the game all the time and the coaches have a lot of trust in me. That means a lot to me,” Walls said.
Walls probably won’t be playing college basketball. He plans to go to Indiana University or Marquette to study sports marketing.
But he knows he’s got some work to do first.
“Coach says it’s a grind. Instead of thinking about the goal down the road, we break it up into little pieces,” he said. “Every game, we work toward that goal later in the season.”