1. Valparaiso (1) 2-0
Purdue commit Brandon Newman continues to lead the way for Valparaiso. The senior guard is averaging 34.5 points and 13 rebounds per game through the Vikings' first two wins of the year and will look to continue his stellar play on the road against No. 10 Lowell on Friday night.
2. Munster (2) 4-0
In its most recent outing, Munster picked up a 12-point road win over Morton to remain perfect on the season. The Mustangs are winning by an average of 18.3 points per game and will play E.C. Central on Friday.
3. Chesterton (3) 3-0
The Trojans rained 3-pointers on Lowell, draining 10 shots from beyond the arc in a 54-29 win over the Red Devils. Chesterton showed its defensive prowess by limiting Lowell to 10 second-half points. Chesterton remains unbeaten entering Friday’s game with Roosevelt.
4. Kouts (NR) 4-0
Cole and Cale Wireman plus Zac Nomanson each posted double figures in wins over Covenant Christian (65-58) and Kankakee Valley (69-47). The unbeaten Mustangs host South Central in Porter County Conference play Friday night.
5. Michigan City (8) 3-1
The Wolves bounced back from a 64-58 loss to West Side to defeat Andrean 57-50. Jaivion Reid had 16 points in the win, helping stem a late 59ers’ rally with two made free throws in the game’s final 30 seconds. Michigan City hosts Washington Township on Saturday.
6. West Side (5) 3-1
The Cougars aim to rebound from their first loss of the season, 61-54 to Lake Central, with a game Friday against Hammond.
7. Andrean (6) 2-1
The 59ers' challenging week got off to a rough start when they scored just three points in the opening quarter against No. 5 Michigan City on Tuesday. Andrean outscored the Wolves 47-39 the rest of the way, but Michigan City prevailed 57-50. Things don't figure to get much easier for Andrean on Saturday when it plays at rival Merrillville.
8. Griffith (9) 3-0
Griffith pulled out a three-point win over Lake Station despite a 41-point performance from Eagles point guard Dominique Smith. The Panthers followed it up by knocking off 21st Century to remain unbeaten and will travel to Bishop Noll on Friday for a showdown with the Warriors.
9. Merrillville (4) 2-1
The Pirates will try to pick up their first home win of the season Saturday in the Battle on Broadway. In its first home game of the season, Merrillville lost to South Bend Riley 62-56 after leading 42-39 going into the fourth quarter. The Pirates regrouped and beat Morton 70-31 Tuesday in Hammond.
10. Lowell (10) 3-1
The Red Devils face a stiff challenge Friday when they play host to No. 1 Valparaiso. Through two games, the Vikings have an average margin of victory of 48 points and neither opponent has scored 30 points.
On the bubble: 21st Century (3-3); Bowman Academy (3-2); Marquette Catholic (2-1); Wheeler (2-0).