HOBART — You can do more with palms than just wave them or throw them at the feet of royalty.

Cindy Mullen showed parishioners of St. Bridget Catholic Church just that on Sunday, demonstrating the braiding of palms, what some people consider a dying art and part of their religious faith.

The retired administrative assistant who moved to this area from Illinois credited her parents with teaching her palm-braiding. She is familiar with the basket-weave and cross patterns from palms, but she focused her Palm Sunday program on braiding.

“I don’t want this craft to be lost," she said. "I’d like for it to be continued.”

Braiding is a “special way of utilizing the palm. Otherwise, people would just take them home, hang them somewhere and then throw them out.”

By Catholic Church rules, blessed palms should be burned or buried. Burned palms are used annually to make the ashes used on Ash Wednesday to mark the start of Lent, the 40-day run-up to Easter.

Mullen has taught her two adult sons how to braid palms. She gives her finished products to family and friends. Besides home, Mullen places palm crosses on her car visor.

“This is sort of a continued reminder of the Easter season and what it’s all about,” she said.

The parish provided fresh palms, but Mullen has her way of keeping palms fresher longer: She places them in a zipped plastic bag with a wet paper towel.

Mullen grew up at St. Casimir, a Lithuanian parish in Chicago Heights. She recalled a nun who made a dove from palms. “I don’t know how she did it, but it was beautiful,” the instructor said.

After explaining the process, Mullen worked with fellow parishioners on their palm projects. Some caught on quickly; others needed several palms to get it right.

“It wasn’t hard, once you got started,” class member Yolanda Guerrero said. “At first, it was overwhelming.”

Guerrero plans to hang her work near crosses at home.

Sue Budzielek is an old pro at palms, having done these for 72 of her 80 years. She and four siblings learned the craft from their mother.

“It’s a dying art,” Budzielek said, “a labor of love for God.”

A parishioner at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in New Chicago, Budzielek plans to make at least 90 crosses for fellow church members who “look forward to it and keep them for years.”

She said people keep palm crosses in their car, their kitchen, “so it reminds them of our Lord.”

Budzielek orders palms from a Catholic supply house in St. Louis and gets her supply two weeks in advance of Holy Week. She attended the class because she wanted to learn how to begin the process. Previously, her brothers had started the braiding process for her.

Palms have been traced to ancient Jewish and Christian traditions and are mentioned in Scripture. Old Testament references include Deborah, a judge of Israel, and King Solomon. Palms, which grew in Israel, became a symbol of the upright, righteousness and victory.

Those victories included the end of 400 years of Hebrew slavery in Egypt, as noted in Leviticus.

On that first Palm Sunday, Christians believe, Jesus entered Jerusalem on a donkey. People gathered around him and laid palms and cloaks as part of a royal tradition. All four Gospel writers mention this triumphant entry, happening a few days before Jesus’s death by crucifixion.

For believers 2,000 years later, Palm Sunday serves as a reminder of that procession — and where that journey led.

In his Palm Sunday podcast, the Rev. Michael Yadron, pastor at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster, said the Palm Sunday story reminds the faithful “how fickle we are.”

Catholic churches may bless palms before Mass, followed by a procession with people chanting “Hosanna to the King” — just as Jesus’s followers did.

“Those people showed how fickle they were,” Yadron said, “because in a very short time later, many of those same people who shouted 'Hosanna to the King’ were shouting 'Crucify him!’”

Instead of relying on physical needs, the priest advised, “we need to keep our eyes fixed on the Lord. Hold on to God.”

Palm Sunday, also known as Passion Sunday, marks the first day of Holy Week and the final week of Lent, leading to the 50-day Easter season.

Orthodox and Catholics, along with Lutherans, Methodists, Anglicans, Episcopalians, Presbyterian, Moravians and Reformed churches distribute palms on Palm Sunday.

The tradition of distributing and processing with palms dates to the fourth century, starting in Jerusalem. The practice spread, and by the ninth century these processions took place in local churches.

Julie Olstead, another palm-braiding class member, planned to make more and give them to family members.

“This is something different and unique,” she said, “something I’ve never done before.”

Darlene Williams, a parish secretary, hoped to braid enough palms for kindergartners in religious education.

“This is cool, very different,” added Madelyn Camacho, who planned to take braided palms to her sons in Texas and Arizona.

Theresa Elkmann, another first-timer with braided palms, took easily to the project.

“I enjoy doing different crafts,” she said, “and I’m going to do more at home.”

To palm-braiders having difficulty, Budzielek had some advice: “Palms are very forgiving. You can’t kill them.”