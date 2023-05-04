From May 14 to 20, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health celebrates National Women’s Health Week, an annual commemoration that serves to encourage women of all ages to prioritize their physical and mental health. This year’s theme is “Women’s Whole Health: Prevention, Care and Wellbeing,” which emphasizes the importance of reflecting on your health journey so you can take the necessary steps to improve your health long-term.

In honor of National Women’s Health Week, here are three essential wellness tips to improve your overall physical and emotional health while also laying the groundwork for a brighter, healthier future.

Make time in your schedule to be active

Whether it’s a brisk walk around the neighborhood, a cycling class at the local Y or a sunrise yoga session, getting regular exercise is one of the best things you can do for your body. Not only does physical activity strengthen your muscles and help maintain a healthy weight, but it also helps reduce your risk of heart disease, which is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

Adults are recommended to get a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise each week. This can be broken down to five half-hour exercise sessions or even 10 micro workout sessions lasting 15 minutes each. Regardless of how your exercise regimen is broken down to fit into your schedule, the important thing is to stay on top of your workout routine year-round.

Along with cardio-boosting exercises such as walking, jogging and cycling, adults are encouraged to perform strengthening exercises that include all muscle groups at least two days a week. Exercises such as lifting weights and using resistance bands are great for improving cardiovascular health and help prevent future muscle loss due to aging and immobility.

Enhance your diet with essential vitamins and nutrients

Maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet is essential to your overall physical and mental health. Like a luxury sportscar, the human body is a complex, finely tuned machine that requires high-quality fuel in order to perform at its highest potential. That’s why it’s recommended to fill your plate with a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats, while avoiding processed foods and sweets high in salt, added sugars, and saturated and trans fats.

On top of maintaining a healthy diet, it’s also highly recommended for women to take a folic acid vitamin supplement daily (400 mcg), as this essential B vitamin helps the body create new cells and can help prevent major birth defects during pregnancy. In addition to folic acid, experts recommend women prioritize foods high in vitamin D and calcium to maintain healthy bones across their lifespan. Click here for a complete list of recommended daily intake of vitamins and nutrients.

Stay on top of your preventive care appointments

Practicing healthy lifestyle habits can help you keep your health on track day-to-day, but it’s equally important to stay on top of checkups and preventive care procedures such as mammograms, bone density scans, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings, and PAP smears. By getting regular health screenings, you can stay one step ahead of any potential health conditions or disease while also giving your provider the information they need to recommend changes or improvements to your current health habits.

Prioritize your health today by visiting Midwest Express Clinic for a comprehensive wellness exam, available seven days a week for patients of all ages.

