While most of us associate February with candy hearts and heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, Valentine’s Day isn’t the only heart-themed event of the month. Since 1963, February has been recognized as American Heart Month, which serves to promote healthy cardiovascular health and educate the public about heart disease.

Approximately 2,200 people are killed by heart disease each day, making it the leading cause of death in the United States. While coronary artery disease is the most common form of cardiovascular disease in the U.S., it is estimated that 103 million Americans are currently living with high blood pressure (hypertension) and 6.5 million are living with heart failure.

Although genetic factors play a role in the development of cardiovascular disease, these conditions can be prevented with lifestyle changes and health monitoring. Read on to find out the top three ways you can improve your heart health and reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Eat a heart-healthy diet

According to the American Heart Association, limiting foods that contain high levels of sodium and saturated fats is key to preventing cardiovascular disease. The AHA recommends the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, or DASH, eating plan as the best diet for improving cardiovascular health, lowering cholesterol and promoting healthy weight loss. The DASH diet replaces foods heavy in sodium, saturated fats and sugars with fruits, vegetables, poultry, fish and whole grains. Studies have shown that those who eat a higher-quality daily diet have a lower risk of death from cardiovascular conditions such as coronary artery disease, hypertension and heart failure.

Stay active

There’s nothing better for your heart than leading an active lifestyle. According to the AHA, it is recommended to exercise for a minimum of 30 minutes at least five times each week, totaling 2 ½ hours of exercise every seven days. These 30-minute daily exercise sessions can be broken up into increments of 10 to 15 minutes in order to fit your schedule, and can involve activities such as walking, swimming, biking or playing tennis. Even something as simple as taking the stairs instead of the elevator is a great way to increase your daily aerobic activity, which helps keep your heart in shape and prevents cardiovascular issues down the road.

Monitor your heart health

Early detection is key in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases. Learn about your family medical history to see if there are any heart disease or cardiovascular conditions that have affected your family members, such as hypertension and high cholesterol. It is also important to regularly monitor your blood pressure and cholesterol and, if prescribed by a physician, make sure you take medication to regulate your cholesterol and blood pressure to prevent these cardiovascular issues from worsening.

