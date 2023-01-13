How can a healthy, young athlete suffer cardiac arrest, and what can we do about it?

Sports fans watched in horror recently as a professional football player collapsed on the field. Shocked observers and players struggled to understand what was happening while medical professionals worked to save the young man’s life before whisking him away in an ambulance.

Later we learned the athlete had suffered a cardiac arrest after a blow to the chest. Now, many of us are left wondering: How can this happen to a healthy, young athlete? And can it happen to my child who plays team sports? Here are the answers to your most pressing questions.

What is cardiac arrest and is it the same as a heart attack?

Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops beating suddenly due to an event that disrupts the rhythm of the heart pumping process. Without blood flow to the brain and other organs, the person loses consciousness within minutes and will die if not treated immediately.

A heart attack happens when blood flow is blocked, such as with a clogged artery.

A heart attack is a circulation problem. Cardiac arrest is an electrical problem.

How does cardiac arrest happen to healthy athletes?

A blow to the chest — for example during a tackle or from a bat, ball, puck or lacrosse stick — can trigger cardiac arrest, even in a healthy person. This is called commotio cordis, “a phenomenon in which a sudden blunt impact to the chest causes sudden death in the absence of cardiac damage,” according to the American Heart Association.

With each heartbeat, there is a moment, less than a second, when the heart is especially vulnerable. If the heart rhythm is disrupted by a blow at this key moment, the heart can malfunction and stop pumping. If we compare this to the electrical system in our home, it’s like a lightning strike causing the circuit to overload, blow a fuse and then the lights go out.

How common is this?

Commotio cordis is the second leading cause of sudden death in young athletes. A Commotio Cordis Registry reports approximately 10 to 20 new cases yearly, primarily in sports, as reported in the American Heart Association Journal.

How do we help someone who suffers cardiac arrest?

The best way to treat cardiac arrest is to use a defibrillator immediately to restart the heart rhythm and have someone call 911. Unfortunately, a defibrillator is not always available. Proper CPR can double or triple the odds of survival if performed within the first few minutes of cardiac arrest. However, 9 out of 10 people who suffer cardiac arrest outside a hospital die, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What can we do to prevent this from happening to our children in team sports?

Though the risk cannot be eliminated, experts offer several suggestions to lessen the danger and improve survival rates.

Have a plan — and a defibrillator. Create resuscitation protocols for your team and have defibrillators on site and near the field, rink, pitch or court — wherever competitive sports happen. This is the most effective strategy to help reduce sudden cardiac death among athletes, according to a report by the National Institutes of Health. Also, train team leaders on how to perform CPR, and encourage parents to take CPR classes, too.

Learn about “safety baseballs.” Designed to cushion impact, safety baseballs are more pliable and elastic than standard baseballs. As far back as 1996, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recommended the use of age appropriate baseballs, among other protective equipment, to decrease risk.

Don’t count on chest protectors. Though they absorb some impact, chest protectors do not prevent all instances of commotio cordis. According to a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics, some form of chest wall protection was worn by almost 40% of the athletes who suffered commotio cordis.

Schedule annual physicals and screenings. Regular exams by a qualified physician can help lower the risk of sudden cardiac arrest by catching heart abnormalities. This is important even if the child doesn’t participate in sports.

A valuable lesson

The good news is that this scary story from professional football has raised awareness and inspired people to talk about what more can be done to protect athletes. Experts will study ways to improve resuscitation success. Many parents, team leaders and coaches will make sure there is a defibrillator nearby, and more will take a CPR class.

By ensuring your child gets regular wellness exams and screenings, you can make more informed decisions about their health and safety. Ask your physician for advice on how to protect your child.

To schedule your child's annual wellness exam, visit Midwest Express Clinic at midwestexpressclinic.com and find a location near you.

