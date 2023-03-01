With spring on the horizon, students and families across the country are gearing up for their annual spring break trip. Whether you’re spending the week at the beach or heading abroad, check out these helpful tips to help keep you safe and healthy while traveling.

Plan ahead

Before your trip, check the CDC website for any travel requirements specific to your destination. This is especially important if you’re traveling outside the United States, as each country/region has specific travel requirements and vaccine mandates that may have been updated since you booked the trip. See your doctor prior to travel to make sure you are current on all your vaccinations and to get prescriptions refilled before you leave.

Bringing a first-aid kit on your trip is highly recommended. Pack your kit with:

Pain and fever medication (ibuprofen, aspirin or acetaminophen)

Antacids

Cough medicine and cough drops

Anti-diarrheal medicine

Over-the-counter sleep aid

Bandages

Antiseptic wound cleaner

Aloe gel

Digital thermometer

Insect bite anti-itch gel or cream

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Amid all the fun of spring break travel, it’s easy to become dehydrated, which can lead to exhaustion, dizziness, headache and even loss of consciousness. Particularly if you’re vacationing in warmer climates, drinking plenty of water throughout the day is vital to ensuring your body stays hydrated and cool. It’s recommended to have one or two full glasses of water with each meal and to carry a water bottle with you when you’re out and about. If you’re traveling to a destination where the local water may not be safe to drink, bring a case of water from home or find out where to buy bottled water at your destination.

Stay safe in the sun

Whether you’re laying out at the beach or hiking with friends, it’s important to protect your skin from the sun. If possible, wear dark-colored protective clothing such as hats, long-sleeved shirts and pants, as dark-colored clothing blocks more sun than white-colored clothing. For areas of the body that aren’t covered, use sunscreen that is SPF 30 or higher and remember to reapply every one to two hours. The sun’s rays are the most intense between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so plan accordingly. Be especially careful if you’re taking antibiotics, blood pressure pills or anti-inflammatory meds, as these and certain other medications can make you more sensitive to sun exposure.

For more information, visit the CDC website for destination-specific travel requirements and other helpful travel tips. Before your departure, be sure to schedule a wellness appointment at Midwest Express Clinic to ensure you stay safe and healthy during your spring break trip. Visit midwestexpressclinic.com/locations to find a clinic nearest you.

