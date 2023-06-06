June 12-18 is Men’s Health Week, a time to spread education and awareness about the most common medical issues impacting men worldwide. In the U.S., it is estimated that men are expected to live nearly 6 years less than women on average. Men’s Health Week provides a platform to encourage regular health screenings and healthy living habits to men of all ages and backgrounds.

In honor of Men’s Health Week, Midwest Express Clinic is spotlighting three prominent health issues affecting men today.

Heart disease

Also called cardiovascular disease, heart disease is the leading cause of death in American men, affecting approximately 1 in 15 males. While a number of conditions fall under the category of heart disease, the most common forms of heart disease are coronary artery disease (clogged arteries), irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia), heart attack and heart failure. Symptoms vary depending on the type and severity of heart disease, but the most common symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, rapid or irregular heartbeat, fatigue and dizziness.

A variety of lifestyle and genetic factors can contribute to the development of heart disease. Common heart disease risk factors include:

Being overweight or obese

Having a family history of heart disease

Excessive alcohol use

Smoking

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Physical inactivity

A diet high in cholesterol, salt, trans fats and saturated fats

Screening for heart disease regularly and getting a yearly physical exam are essential, as symptoms of heart disease can often go unnoticed. In addition to getting regular checkups, eating a balanced diet, getting regular exercise, reducing stress and quitting smoking are all effective methods to help lower your risk of heart disease.

Prostate cancer

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. The prostate is a walnut-sized gland located below the bladder that produces prostatic fluid, which helps prolong sperm life and contributes to semen volume. Prostate cancer occurs when prostate gland cells develop abnormalities in their DNA and begin multiplying rapidly, forming a tumor that can invade nearby tissue.

In the early stages, prostate cancer may show no signs or symptoms, but as it develops, men may experience difficult and/or frequent urination, blood in the urine or semen, weight loss and erectile dysfunction. Common risk factors for prostate cancer include:

Having a family history of prostate cancer

Being overweight or obese

Older age (prostate cancer is most commonly found in men over 50)

Men over 40 and those at higher risk of prostate cancer are encouraged to get regular prostate cancer screenings. To screen for prostate cancer, physicians use the prostate-specific antigen blood test, which analyzes the amount of PSA protein. If the test shows an elevated PSA level, the physician may then order other tests such as ultrasound, MRI and prostate biopsy. While there are no guaranteed methods to prevent prostate cancer, experts recommend eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy weight to help reduce the risk.

Depression

Mental health is an equally important part of a person’s overall health, with mental health conditions such as depression affecting millions of Americans each year. Depression is a mood disorder that affects a person’s thoughts, behavior and physical well-being. While studies show that depression is more common in women than men, the suicide rate among American men is approximately four times higher than the suicide rate among American women. This staggering statistic reflects the fact that men generally are less likely to express their emotions and less likely to seek help from a mental health professional.

Depression affects brain levels of serotonin and norepinephrine, two chemicals that regulate pain and mood. Common signs of depression in men include persistent sadness or hopelessness, excessive fatigue, changes in appetite and sleep habits, increased irritability and, in more severe cases, thoughts of death or suicide. If you or a loved one is suffering from symptoms of depression, schedule a consultation with a doctor right away. Patients can work to overcome their depression symptoms through talk therapy, prescription antidepressants or cognitive behavioral therapy.

There’s no better time than now to prioritize your health. Visit Midwest Express Clinic today for a wellness checkup, available seven days a week at all clinic locations. To find a clinic near you, visit midwestexpressclinic.com/locations.

This content is provided for informational purposes only by the advertiser and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment. Please consult your healthcare provider for medical advice. Any views, thoughts or opinions in this paid post belong solely to the advertiser and do not represent the views of Brand Ave. Studios or its parent company.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.