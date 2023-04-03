April 7 is World Health Day, with this year marking the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organization. Founded in 1948, the World Health Organization works to bring awareness and resources to promote healthy living around the world. World Health Day serves as an opportunity to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to make their physical and mental wellness a top priority by getting regular health screenings and developing healthy habits.

Prioritize your wellness today with these simple health-boosting habits.

Cut down on sugary drinks

Sugary drinks such as fruit juice, soda and sweetened tea are a top source of added sugars in the American diet. While these tasty refreshments are fine in moderation, studies show that drinking them on a regular basis can increase your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and heart disease, even in people who aren’t overweight. In addition to the risk of Type 2 diabetes, children who routinely consume sugary drinks increase their risk of developing high blood pressure and fatty liver disease when they reach adulthood.

Substitute sugary sodas, juices and sweetened teas with healthier alternatives like sparkling water and unsweetened tea. For those who consume sugary sodas or energy drinks for a caffeine boost, experts recommend swapping these beverages out for a cup of coffee, which is rich in antioxidants. Some studies have even linked regular coffee intake to longevity and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease, Type 2 diabetes and Parkinson’s disease.

Take the stairs instead of the elevator

If you’re looking for ways to get your daily steps in while juggling a busy schedule, ditch the elevator and take the stairs. Climbing stairs gets your blood and lungs pumping while exercising the muscles in your lower body, giving you a quick endorphin boost to get you through your busy day.

Improve your sleep schedule

Sleep plays an important role in brain performance, memory processing and immune system response. When we deprive ourselves of a good night’s rest, the brain and body don’t get the essential recharge they need for optimal performance. Additionally, long-term sleep debt can increase your risk of heart attack or stroke, among other health issues. Sleep experts recommend that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night. To maintain a healthy sleep schedule, experts recommend going to bed and waking up at the same time of day to ensure your circadian rhythm remains consistent.

