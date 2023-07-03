July 28 is World Hepatitis Day, an annual event that works to raise awareness about viral hepatitis and promote actions to prevent and treat this infectious disease. World Hepatitis Day serves as a global platform to unite governments and medical professionals in a concerted effort to combat the spread of hepatitis.

Viral hepatitis is among the most common sexually transmitted diseases, along with herpes, gonorrhea, chlamydia and human papillomavirus (HPV). In honor of World Hepatitis Day, here are the top three reasons you should get tested for STDs during your next check-up.

Not all STDs cause symptoms

STDs are spread through sexual contact, but some diseases such as herpes and HPV can be spread through skin-on-skin contact such as kissing. Common symptoms of STDs include sores or blisters on the genitals or around the mouth, itching or redness in the genital area, fever, abdominal pain and unusual discharge from the vagina or penis.

However, in many cases, people with STDs are likely to not experience any noticeable symptoms. For example, a study showed that nearly 70% of female participants who tested positive for chlamydia showed few to no symptoms. Despite not having any significant symptoms, you can still spread an STD, which makes it all the more important to get tested so you can protect yourself and your partner.

Untreated STDs can lead to long-term health issues

When left untreated, an STD can potentially lead to more long-term health problems. For example, untreated gonorrhea and chlamydia in females can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease, which can cause a life-threatening condition known as ectopic pregnancy. Untreated STDs can also lead to chronic pelvic pain and infertility and, in more severe cases, develop into cancer. When these diseases are caught early and treated properly, you can prevent potential long-term health hazards before they become irreversible.

It’s better to be safe than sorry

When it comes to STDs, you’d rather play it safe and protect yourself and others. By getting an STD screening, you can be sure you know your STD status and take the necessary measures to treat any active STDs, as well as protect your partner from contracting the disease in the future. By getting tested, you are not only prioritizing your own health, but also the health and wellness of others, including those you love.

