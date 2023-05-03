“Seeing the smiles and excitement on their faces when they see me brings my heart so much happiness.”

And that is what Brandi Morlan loves about being the Nursing Chair for the Michigan City Area Schools.

“I also enjoy watching students grow from small children into young adults throughout their years in school,” says Morlan, a registered nurse who won the popular vote in The Times of Northwest Indiana’s Nurses: The Heart of Health Care polling.

“Brandi is amazing,” wrote Betsy Kuhn, director of communications for the Michigan City Area Schools. Kuhn nominated Morlan for bringing health and well-being to their community.

“My grandmother was a WWI nurse, and my mother was a nurse, so I really appreciate what it takes to be one. Brandi is calm and caring, super organized, and has a wealth of knowledge," Kuhn says of Morlan. "She is a rock-star nurse.”

Morlan moved to LaPorte from Michigan in 2003 and trained at Ivy Tech Community College and Western Governors University. She has been a nurse for 15 years, first providing care and case management to patients in-home and then as a school nurse at Edgewater Elementary School in Michigan City.

Morlan applied for and was appointed Michigan City Area Schools nursing chair in 2021 when the director of nursing retired. With 10 years of experience as a building nurse in the district, Morlan saw it as an opportunity to further her career and expand her skills.

Kuhn lauds Morlan’s leadership of the district’s 11 full-time nurses. “She leads an amazing team of nurses for our school system. Brandi was key in helping our district navigate the COVID pandemic — connecting with state and local health ofﬁcials to create protocols, training staff and communicating with families. Last fall, she helped organize an immunization catchup event that served a large number of our students and their families.”

“I have always been one to care for and help others,” explains Morlan, who has three children, ages 9, 5 and 3. “Nursing comes with a rewarding feeling of making a difference in someone's life … for the patients and the families as well.

“My family,” says Morlan, “is my inspiration. They have always encouraged me and supported me along the way. I love that my children can look up to me and see how we can make the world a better place by helping others.”

Students are her favorite part of being a school nurse, especially “watching the students grow," Morlan says. "I have been with the same school district long enough that my elementary students are now graduating or have graduated.”

“I love that they still remember me,” when they see each other in the community, Morlan says, adding “I love being able to do as much as we can to help them succeed.

“It makes my heart whole helping others,” she says.