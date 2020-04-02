Brandy Clark's breakup record allows creative freedom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

When singer-songwriter Brandy Clark went into the studio to record her next album, many of her songs reflected on the breakup of a 15-year relationship. But musically, she was also divorcing herself of the notion that she was just a country singer.

"All I ever saw myself as was a country artist because most of my influences were country,” said the 44-year-old singer from Morton, Washington. “But in this record, I guess I just kind of took the handcuffs off of myself."

Clark has co-written big hits for Miranda Lambert ("Mama's Broken Heart"), The Band Perry ("Better Dig Two") and Kacey Musgraves ("Follow Your Arrow") on top of releasing her own critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated albums. On Clark’s previous records, her country songs were primarily character driven, full of observant details about the lives of ordinary people that Clark either knew or imagined. But on “ Your Life is a Record,” which came out in March, Clark reflected inward not only on her breakup, but her career in country music as well.

“The country radio door didn’t swing wide open for me like I would have loved for it to,” said Clark, who is among the many female artists who have struggled to gain traction in country radio in recent years. “I’m just gonna make a record that is the most creative record I could make."