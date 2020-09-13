× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The following is Brent Brashier's recipe.

Bacon-Wrapped Dry-Aged Meatloaf

2 pounds Linz dry-aged ground beef. (Available at www.linzheritageangus.com)

1/2 cup tomatoes, finely diced with liquid

1/3 cup Vidalia onion, finely diced

1/4 cup quick cook oats

1 large poblano pepper, roasted on the grill, skin removed, finely diced. (I am substituting poblano because people probably can’t get a pasilla, which I like to use. It has a similar profile.)

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon coarse ground pepper

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup shredded cheddar

Bacon weave (6x6 or 12 strips of bacon, the thinner cut is the better). The weave consists of weaving or layering the bacon around the meatloaf one strip at a time.

DIRECTIONS: Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix with your hands. (Great job for kids to help with!)