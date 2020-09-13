The following is Brent Brashier's recipe.
Bacon-Wrapped Dry-Aged Meatloaf
2 pounds Linz dry-aged ground beef. (Available at www.linzheritageangus.com)
1/2 cup tomatoes, finely diced with liquid
1/3 cup Vidalia onion, finely diced
1/4 cup quick cook oats
1 large poblano pepper, roasted on the grill, skin removed, finely diced. (I am substituting poblano because people probably can’t get a pasilla, which I like to use. It has a similar profile.)
1 egg, beaten
1 teaspoon coarse ground pepper
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 cup shredded cheddar
Bacon weave (6x6 or 12 strips of bacon, the thinner cut is the better). The weave consists of weaving or layering the bacon around the meatloaf one strip at a time.
DIRECTIONS: Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix with your hands. (Great job for kids to help with!)
Press flat into a rectangle roughly an inch thick on a sheet of foil. Spread the cheese in the middle. Fold in half and seal the ends. Lay on bacon weave and fold over and tuck the ends so the bacon encases the meatloaf.
Cook over indirect heat on your grill at 275 degrees for 2.5 hours or until the internal temperature is 140. Put tomato gravy on top of each slice prior to serving.
Tomato Gravy
3 tablespoons bacon fat (Save your bacon fat whenever you cook bacon!)
3 cups diced fresh tomatoes (preferably, but you can use 1 can diced tomatoes with liquid)
3 tablespoons sifted all-purpose flour
Salt and pepper, to taste
DIRECTIONS: Heat the bacon fat in a skillet on high heat. When the bacon fat pops to a drop of water, add the tomatoes and their liquid. Whisk constantly for 5 minutes, then slowly add finely sifted flour while whisking to desired consistency.
Add salt a pepper to taste.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!