Brett Favre's PSA on football and concussions may not tell the whole story

Earlier this month, with the football season getting underway at all levels, the Concussion Legacy Foundation out of Boston released a public service announcement featuring Brett Favre, who played 19 years in the NFL, most of them with the Green Bay Packers. In the one-minute video, Favre and two younger actors plead with parents to keep youngsters out of tackle football until they reach high school.
The goal of the PSA, according to the CLF is to “educate parents on research showing that their child’s odds of developing Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) double every additional three years they play tackle football.”
Favre, 51, retired from the game after the 2010 season and has been blunt in his assessment of youth football over the past few years.
“Having kids play before high school is just not worth the risk,” the Hall of Fame quarterback said in a statement issued by the CLF concurrently with the release of the PSA. "CTE is a terrible disease, and we need to do everything we can to prevent it for the next generation of football players.”
Favre appeared on NBC’s "Today" program to promote the PSA. "I don't know what normal feels like. Do I have CTE? I really don't know," Favre said. "Concussions are a very, very serious thing and we're just scraping the surface of how severe they are.”
Research sponsored by the CLF and done at Boston University, though, has demonstrated that the number of concussions is not a risk factor for CTE, only the number of years of playing is.
In an interview with "Today" before his broadcast appearance, Favre said, “(There’s) no telling how many concussions I've had, and what are the repercussions of that, there's no answer. I wasn't the best student, but I still can remember certain things that you would go, 'Why would you even remember that?' But I can't remember someone that I played six years with in Green Bay ... but the face looks familiar. Those type of issues that make me wonder."
In the wake of Favre’s appearance, "Today" reported, “New data looking at teenagers shows that 25% of high school football players had CTE, even though they never played in college or professionally, according to research from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs — Boston University — Concussion Legacy Foundation Brain Bank. The experts looked at 65 high school football players and found that 16 had CTE. Only one of the 16 started tackle football after age 14.”
Yet, in its own press release, the CLF acknowledged the “prevalence of CTE in the high school football population is unknown and cannot be determined from a brain bank sample.” The brains donated to CLF are not from a random sample but instead typically come from families whose loved one displayed signs of CTE before death.
Furthermore, as reported in this space as recently as 2019, multiple studies out of the Mayo Clinic have demonstrated no link between degenerative brain disease or even mild cognitive impairment and playing football through high school. That same research, however, did establish a link for those who continued playing beyond high school.
Coincidentally, just days after the release of Favre’s PSA, the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports released a pertinent literature review by Spanish researchers. Their article looked at mortality from mental disorders and suicide among professional soccer players and NFL football players compared to the general public. They found “participation of male athletes in American football or soccer at the professional level might confer a certain protective effect against mortality from mental disorders or suicide, besides its association with a lower risk of all-cause, cardio-vascular disease or cancer-related mortality.”
These findings did not dispute the existence of CTE among athletes in these sports. Nonetheless, despite CTE, its effects being suffered at times by retired athletes in both sports, and its connection with mental health disease and suicide, the players had less incidence of both than the public at large.
Still, these findings are no endorsement of subjecting one’s head to repeated contact in the short term or over decades.
Another study, just released Saturday in the journal Sports Health, compared head impact exposures in youth tackle football to flag football. The differences were stark. Those playing tackle football experienced nearly 15 times the number of hits to the head than the flag football players did, and 23 times more high impact hits.
So, Favre is correct to say that flag football is much safer for the brain than tackle — at any age. However, participation in youth tackle football is highly unlikely to induce neurodegenerative disease or mild cognitive impairment later in life, especially if the game is not played beyond the high school level.
And even those who play collegiately and beyond, despite the dangers of CTE, end up generally healthier than average later in life both mentally and physically.
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.