Brett Favre's PSA on football and concussions may not tell the whole story

In an interview with "Today" before his broadcast appearance, Favre said, “(There’s) no telling how many concussions I've had, and what are the repercussions of that, there's no answer. I wasn't the best student, but I still can remember certain things that you would go, 'Why would you even remember that?' But I can't remember someone that I played six years with in Green Bay ... but the face looks familiar. Those type of issues that make me wonder."

In the wake of Favre’s appearance, "Today" reported, “New data looking at teenagers shows that 25% of high school football players had CTE, even though they never played in college or professionally, according to research from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs — Boston University — Concussion Legacy Foundation Brain Bank. The experts looked at 65 high school football players and found that 16 had CTE. Only one of the 16 started tackle football after age 14.”

Yet, in its own press release, the CLF acknowledged the “prevalence of CTE in the high school football population is unknown and cannot be determined from a brain bank sample.” The brains donated to CLF are not from a random sample but instead typically come from families whose loved one displayed signs of CTE before death.