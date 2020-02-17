Bridge by the bay

In December, the ACBL staged its Fall Championships in San Francisco, a marvelous site though a long trip for some. The cost of attending a 10-day NABC remains prohibitive for many players.

The ageless Eddie Kantar, whose writing has entertained and enlightened players for eight decades, was on hand for a book signing. For years Eddie has contributed an instructional column to NABC Daily Bulletins.

In today's deal, South takes the ace of hearts and can stake his club slam on a spade finesse (which would end the play quickly). Kantar notes that South must instead try to set up dummy's fifth diamond.

Fifth diamond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

South proceeds thus: ace of diamonds, diamond ruff, trump to dummy, diamond ruff. When East-West follow, South leads a trump to dummy and ruffs a diamond. He goes to the ace of spades to pitch a spade on the good fifth diamond, concedes a heart and ruffs his last heart in dummy.

If diamonds broke 4-3 (or if trumps broke 3-0), South could fall back on the spade finesse.

Daily question

You hold: S 9 8 H 10 8 6 D J C A Q 10 8 7 6 5. You deal and open three clubs. Your partner bids three hearts. The opponents pass. What do you say?

Answer: Partner's bid is forcing. For him to act with a good suit but nothing more would make no sense since your preempt promised a strong suit. Your hand couldn't be better for a heart contract; you have an ace and a side singleton. Bid four hearts or, if partner will understand, cue-bid four diamonds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0