BRIDGE CLUB: How to save time

"My partner is quite impossible to argue with," a club player complained to me. "He says he has his faults but being wrong isn't one of them."

My friend showed me today's deal. As West, he led a spade against 3NT, and dummy's queen won. Declarer next led a club to his king.

"I took the ace," West said, "and led the king of spades. Declarer played low, won the next spade and led a second club: five from me, nine, jack. My partner then led a heart, but declarer had three clubs, two spades, three diamonds and a heart."

Protest

"My partner insisted that I'd misdefended," West told me. "I began to protest, and he said, 'Save time; just see it my way.'"

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Did West do anything terrible?

When South leads a club to his king at Trick Two, West must play low smoothly, retaining his entry. Then if South leads a second club and ducks in dummy, hoping East had A-8, East can win and return a spade, setting up West's suit while West still has the ace of clubs. South will go down.

Daily question

You hold: S K J 7 5 2 H K 9 2 D 8 5 C A 10 5. Both sides vulnerable. The dealer, at your right, opens one heart. What do you say?

ANSWER: Many successful experts would routinely bid one spade. They do well with an aggressive competitive style. But to overcall is risky; the bid has no preemptive value, and the hand is full of losers. If the next player has some spades and some points, you might suffer a large penalty. I would pass but would not criticize anyone who bid.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0