BRIDGE CLUB: How to save time

"My partner is quite impossible to argue with," a club player complained to me. "He says he has his faults but being wrong isn't one of them."
My friend showed me today's deal. As West, he led a spade against 3NT, and dummy's queen won. Declarer next led a club to his king.
"I took the ace," West said, "and led the king of spades. Declarer played low, won the next spade and led a second club: five from me, nine, jack. My partner then led a heart, but declarer had three clubs, two spades, three diamonds and a heart."
Protest
"My partner insisted that I'd misdefended," West told me. "I began to protest, and he said, 'Save time; just see it my way.'"
Did West do anything terrible?
When South leads a club to his king at Trick Two, West must play low smoothly, retaining his entry. Then if South leads a second club and ducks in dummy, hoping East had A-8, East can win and return a spade, setting up West's suit while West still has the ace of clubs. South will go down.
Daily question
You hold: S K J 7 5 2 H K 9 2 D 8 5 C A 10 5. Both sides vulnerable. The dealer, at your right, opens one heart. What do you say?
ANSWER: Many successful experts would routinely bid one spade. They do well with an aggressive competitive style. But to overcall is risky; the bid has no preemptive value, and the hand is full of losers. If the next player has some spades and some points, you might suffer a large penalty. I would pass but would not criticize anyone who bid.