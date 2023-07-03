PRICE-GOUGING: Illinois businessman Krikor Topouzian, 62, of Winnetka, was convicted of price-gouging in connection with the sale of N95 masks during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Topouzian was convicted Thursday in federal court in Chicago following a bench trial, the Chicago SunTimes reported. He could face up to a year in prison when he's sentenced Oct. 10.

FRANCE: The grandmother of the French teenager shot dead by police during a traffic stop pleaded on Sunday with rioters to stop as the nation faced a sixth straight night of unrest, while authorities expressed outrage by the targeting of a mayor's home with a burning car that injured family members.

KANSAS SHOOTING: A shooting in a Kansas nightclub early Sunday morning left seven people with gunshot wounds and two more people hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits, police said. Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said investigators believe several shooters opened fire inside the City Nightz club just before 1 a.m. One suspect was in custody.

BURGLARY RING: Three of nine people pleaded guilty to federal charges in a burglary ring that authorities in northeastern Pennsylvania say stole artwork — including works by Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock — as well as antique weapons, sports memorabilia and other items from museums and other institutions over two decades.

ATLANTA: Atlanta Police Department motorcycles were damaged in an intentional fire caused by devices set inside a training facility early Saturday, officials said. The Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department responded to reports of a multi-vehicle fire around 2:20 a.m. and found multiple motorcycles on fire, WANF-TV reported.

BEIRUT: Israel carried out airstrikes on areas near the central Syrian city of Homs early Sunday causing material damage but no casualties, the Syrian military said in a statement. A Syrian anti-aircraft missile exploded over Israeli territory, the Israeli military said, prompting another round of strikes.