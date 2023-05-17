RIOT SENTENCING:Matthew Black, 47, of Leeds, Alabama, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly two years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol and invading the Senate floor with a knife on his hip and a wound on his face after police shot him with a crowd-control munition during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

ABORTION PILLS:Three conservative appeals court judges, each with a history of supporting restrictions on abortion, will hear arguments Wednesday on whether a widely used abortion drug should remain available.

RETAIL SPENDING:Americans picked up spending by 0.4% in April compared with March, spending money online and dining out, buoyed by a solid job market and a retreat in prices for some things, according to a Commerce Department report issued Tuesday. Excluding car dealers and gas stations, retail sales rose 0.6%.

TARIFFS:President Joe Biden on Tuesday vetoed a congressional resolution that would have reinstated tariffs on solar panel imports from Southeast Asia, settling for now a long-running dispute over whether to punish China for trade violations that bypass U.S. rules limiting imports of cheap solar panels from Asia. A two-year delay on the tariffs will continue until at least June 2024.

DOJ PROBE:Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins will resign following a months long investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general into her appearance at a political fundraiser and other potential ethics issues, her attorney said Tuesday.

STOLEN TECH:The Justice Department announced a series of criminal cases Tuesday tracing the illegal flow of sensitive technology, including Apple's software code for self-driving cars and materials used for missiles, to foreign adversaries like Russia, China and Iran.