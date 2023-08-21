ECUADOR: Voters in Ecuador cast their ballots in a special election Sunday to pick a new president, with more than 100,000 police and soldiers on guard against unprecedented violence that included the assassination of a candidate this month.

DISPUTED SEA: The United States, Japan and Australia plan a joint navy drill in the South China Sea this week after recent Chinese aggression in the disputed waters, Filipino security officials said Sunday.

SHOOTING: Three people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a hookah lounge in south Seattle, authorities said. City police didn't immediately release information about possible suspects.

CANADA FIRES: As tens of thousands of people were under evacuation orders across British Columbia and firefighters battled raging wildfires throughout Canada on Sunday, some fire chiefs reported making progress in the Lake Okanagan region.

G20 SUMMIT: Indian police stopped a meeting of nearly 400 prominent activists, academics and politicians discussing global issues ahead of a Group of 20 summit of industrialized and developing nations to be hosted in New Delhi next month, organizers said Sunday.

SPAIN FIRE: Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo said Sunday that police confirmed a wildfire raging on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately. The governor said more than 12,000 people were evacuated from their homes since the fire started Tuesday.