TRIAL RULING: A judge on Monday refused to dismiss the case against Robert Crimo Jr., who helped his son obtain a gun license three years before authorities say the younger man shot and killed seven people at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago after the then-19-year-old made threats.

EXPORTS: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she and her Chinese counterpart agreed Monday to exchange information on U.S. export controls that frustrate Beijing and set up a group to discuss other commercial issues, but neither side appeared ready to make concessions on other disputes.

FINED: The federal government fined American Airlines $4.1 million for dozens of instances in which passengers were kept onboard planes without a chance to exit during long ground delays, the U.S. Department of Transportation said Monday.

INJURED: Eight U.S. Marines remained in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin on Monday after they were injured in a fiery crash of a tiltrotor Osprey aircraft during a multinational training exercise that killed three of their colleagues on an island.

EU GROWTH: Faced with the Russian aggression against Ukraine and fears of Moscow's increasing influence in parts of the Balkans, the European Union should make a "bold move" and accept new members by 2030, European Council President Charles Michel said Monday.

BORDER TENSIONS: NATO members Poland and the Baltic states will seal off their borders with Russia's ally Belarus in the event of any military incidents or a massive migrant push by Minsk, the interior ministers warned Monday as tensions grow.