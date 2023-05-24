Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TRUMP:Donald Trump made a video appearance Tuesday in a New York courtroom where the judge tentatively scheduled the former president's trial for March 25, during the heat of next year's presidential primary season. Trump pleaded not guilty April 4 to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

JAILED:A Russian court Tuesday extended the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months in a closed-door hearing emblematic of the secrecy of the case against the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying charges.

GUN LAWS:The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals dealt a legal setback to the Biden administration Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging tighter regulations on stabilizing braces, an accessory used in several mass shootings in the U.S., after gun owners sued.

MEDICAID:The Biden administration said Tuesday it will conduct an audit to verify the prices drugmakers charge on some of the costliest prescriptions covered by Medicaid, prompted by rising drug prices and complaints from state leaders. Over 90 million of the poorest Americans are enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP.

CAPITOL RIOT:Texas winery operator Christopher Ray Grider, 41, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly seven years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol and joining an attack on the House chamber when police shot and killed another rioter in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

WHITE HOUSE:A 19-year-old Missouri man who authorities believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across from the White House on Monday night, then exited the truck with a Nazi flag, was arrested, the Secret Service said.