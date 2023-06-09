UNEMPLOYMENT: The Labor Department reported Thursday that U.S. applications for jobless claims were 261,000 for the week ending June 3, an increase of 28,000 from the previous week's 233,000. The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly variations, rose by 7,500 to 237,250.

CUBA: China plans to establish an espionage base in Cuba just 90 miles from Florida, for which the Chinese government will reportedly pay billions of dollars to the cash-strapped Caribbean nation, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. China is believed to already have a military presence in Cuba in a listening station in Bejucal, a town south of Havana. It is unclear if the new deal entails expanding this facility or building a new one.

SUNAK: President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launched wide-ranging talks at the White House on Thursday by vowing they would work in lockstep as the globe tries to adapt to a period of rapid economic, political and technological change.

BAHAMAS: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced Thursday that the U.S. will invest more than $100 million in the Caribbean region to crack down on weapons trafficking, help alleviate Haiti's humanitarian crisis and support climate change initiatives. The announcement was made ahead of an official trip to the Bahamas.

BLINKEN: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said after meeting with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday that while the kingdom would welcome U.S. aid in building its civilian nuclear program, "there are others that are bidding."

RECOVERY: Pope Francis, 86, drank liquids, received the Eucharist and even made a brief phone call Thursday on his first full day recovering from a three-hour operation to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the Vatican said.