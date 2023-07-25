TRADE: The Braves traded for a pair of relievers, acquiring right-hander Pierce John son from the Rockies and lefty Taylor Hearn from the Rangers. The moves could help Atlanta fortify its bullpen for the final two months of the season.

GUARDIANS: Shane Bieber, who is out with right elbow inflammation, was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Monday. The righthander is still on track to return in mid-September.

TWINS: Byron Buxton, who is expecting his third child, was placed on the paternity list Monday. Buxton leads the team with 17 home runs.

— Associated Press