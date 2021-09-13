Briefs (copy)

Woman, 27, shot
and killed in E.C.
EAST CHICAGO — Police officers found an unresponsive female on a sidewalk in East Chicago on Tuesday morning after reported of shots fired.
According to a news release from the East Chicago Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 3904 Elm St. around 2:15 a.m. for shots fired. ShotSpotter indicated two rounds were fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk having suffered a gunshot wound to her chest and right side of her back. The victim was transported to St. Catherine Hospital where she later died and identified as 27-year-old Moreshia Edwards of East Chicago.
Officers saw and stopped a vehicle leaving the immediate area and recovered an AK-47 style rifle from inside the vehicle, the release said. The driver was taken into custody and brought in for questioning.
The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to the scene and has a formal investigation underway.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Isaac Washington at iwashington@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8318. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the tip line at 219-391-8500.
— AnnMarie Hilton, The Times
Police: Man
stabbed relative
during argument
CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was in custody Tuesday on charges alleging he stabbed a relative multiple times Sept. 8, causing the relative to suffer a collapsed lung.
Marcus A. Hudson, 50, appeared Monday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate, who entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to felony charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Hudson's bail was set at $40,000 surety or $4,000 cash.
The victim told Hammond police he arrived at a residence in the 1600 block of River Drive and heard Hudson, his relative, talking loudly and accusing him of stealing property, court records state.
As the man approached Hudson to deny taking any property, Hudson pulled a folding knife from his pocket and began acting aggressively toward the man, records state.
The man grabbed Hudson's arm in an attempt to hold Hudson back, but Hudson stabbed him in the side, got on top of him and stabbed him in the leg and shoulder, court documents allege.
Family members told police Hudson tends to argue and fight when he drinks alcohol, records state.
The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment.
Hammond police recovered a bloody knife from inside the home, records state.
— Sarah Reese, The Times