Briefs for A2

Auto shop blaze
investigated; no
one hurt in MC
MICHIGAN CITY — Firefighters extinguished small blaze at a Michigan City auto repair shop Thursday afternoon, officials said.
At about 12:30 p.m., firefighters found smoke coming from the garage and were able to enter the through the bay doors. Crews found the source of the flames and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
The walls in the rear of the garage were then opened to make sure the fire didn't spread. Firefighters also used a flame-extinguishing foam in the area of the fire to ensure nothing would reignite.
Everyone was able to make it safely outside of the building, the fire department said.
The fire remains under investigation.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Train hits vehicle
in Hammond; gate
malfunction cited
HAMMOND — Authorities are investigating a possible railroad crossing malfunction after a train struck a vehicle Thursday night, police said.
At 4:45 p.m., first responders were called to the crash at a train crossing at 169th Street and Alabama Avenue, said Lt. Hammond Steve Kellogg.
The crash was low-speed and no one was injured, police reported.
Witnesses told police that the gates at the crossing were not properly working, Kellogg said. Police were investigating to determine the official cause of the crash.
The involved railroad is owned by Norfolk Southern.
Train crossings east of Kennedy Avenue were shut down for several hours for the investigation. Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes Thursday evening.
The crossing at Osborne Avenue in Hammond and crossings in Gary remain open.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Chicago teen faces
murder charge in
Bridgeport carjack
CHICAGO — A teenager already suspected in a string of carjackings in Chicago has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot to death the driver of an SUV during an attempted carjacking last month, prosecutors said Thursday.
At a court hearing, a judge ordered 16-year-old Denroy Garcia held without bond in the slaying of 33-year-old Shuai Guan, who was shot in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhoode. Garcia's name was released because he is being charged as an adult. He's also charged with attempted carjacking.
According to the Chicago Tribune, prosecutors said that on Dec. 21, Garcia ordered Guan at gunpoint out of his vehicle before taking the wheel. Then, they said, when for an unknown reason he could not put the car in drive, he allegedly shot Guan.
Garcia already is in juvenile detention, held on carjacking and possession of stolen vehicle charges for three separate carjacking incidents.
— AP