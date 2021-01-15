Briefs for A2

At 4:45 p.m., first responders were called to the crash at a train crossing at 169th Street and Alabama Avenue, said Lt. Hammond Steve Kellogg.

The crash was low-speed and no one was injured, police reported.

Witnesses told police that the gates at the crossing were not properly working, Kellogg said. Police were investigating to determine the official cause of the crash.

The involved railroad is owned by Norfolk Southern.

Train crossings east of Kennedy Avenue were shut down for several hours for the investigation. Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes Thursday evening.

The crossing at Osborne Avenue in Hammond and crossings in Gary remain open.

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

Chicago teen faces

murder charge in

Bridgeport carjack

CHICAGO — A teenager already suspected in a string of carjackings in Chicago has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot to death the driver of an SUV during an attempted carjacking last month, prosecutors said Thursday.