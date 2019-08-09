Jellystone crash
leads to OWI
PORTAGE — Daniel Keating told police the last thing he remembered was waking up and "seeing the guard shack to Jellystone Park in his way."
The 27-year-old man from Granger, Indiana, has been charged with OWI and possession of cocaine and several other controlled substances.
Portage Police Officer Steven McGraw said he went to the park at 5300 Old Porter Road shortly after midnight Thursday and found a car near the entrance. The gates to the guard shack were broken and the car had heavy front-end damage.
Keating was sitting next to his car when police arrived. He said he wasn't injured and refused medical treatment.
Police found two glass smoking pipes, several plastic bags and folded papers in Keating's shoes. Police field tested the paper, which later tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.
— Times Staff
-----
FBI investigating
bank robbery
in Lansing
LANSING — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Lansing. The suspect fled the scene and is still at large, the FBI said.
At about 10 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a robbery at Chase Bank at 3115 Ridge Road in Lansing, said Special Agent Siobhan Johnson.
The man who robbed the bank fled the scene and is still at large.
The robbery suspect was described as a black man between 6 feet and 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a slim build. The man had dreadlocks and was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants, according to the FBI.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Chicago office at 312-421-6700 or submit a tip online at fbi.gov/tips. The FBI may offer a small reward for information leading to the robber's arrest but that is yet to be decided, Johnson said.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
---
Portion of I-465
to close on Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation says it's closing a portion of Interstate 465 on the southeast side of Indianapolis starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
INDOT says all lanes of I-465 will be closed from I-65 on the south side to I-70 on the east side for 15 days and will reopen on Aug. 24. The closure includes the intersection of I-74 taking traffic to and from southeastern Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio.
As part of the closure, INDOT says Old U.S. 421 and the Shadeland Avenue collector lanes also will be closed.
— AP