Man charged with
molesting 4-year-old
girl in Region park
CROWN POINT — A Schererville man was charged Thursday with molesting a 4-year-old girl in July during a visit to a Region park.
John W. Vaught, 64, was caring for the girl when the alleged sexual abuse occurred, Lake Criminal Court records state.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas Friday on Vaught's behalf to felony counts of child molesting and child solicitation and misdemeanor battery.
The alleged abuse came to light in July, after the girl returned home and talked to a relative about touching her "privates," records state.
The girl's mother took her to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with being sexually assaulted, records state.
The girl later told a detective at the Lake County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Unit Vaught asked her if he could touch her "privates" and she said no.
She said Vaught later touched her genital area while they were in a portable toilet at a park, records state.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Chicago mail delivery
problems subject of
congressional probe
CHICAGO — Chicago’s postal delivery service has come under fire as “dysfunctional” for widespread delays in mail delivery at a recent congressional field hearing.
The city's residents have complained for months that they aren't receiving important mail, including prescriptions or bills on time.
“From the flawed onboarding process, training and retention of new hires, to the erratic and unpredictable operations, the Chicago post office is dysfunctional at best,” Mack Julion of the National Association of Letter Carriers said at Friday's hearing.
The problems include former postal carriers not being removed from payroll and package delays that aren’t reflected in the system. From April through June of this year, the post office delivered about 82% of mail on time, compared to the national average of 90%, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
In an effort to address issues, Chicago got a new postmaster earlier this year and officials say they're recruited nearly 250 postal workers.
The leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy also came under scrutiny at the hearing.
— AP
Indiana state park
gets new section of
mountain bike trail
NASHVILLE, Ind. — One of Indiana’s most popular state parks now has a new section of mountain bike trail as it continues expanding that network.
A ceremony opening the 1.6-mile Limekiln East trail in Brown County State Park was held earlier this month for the beginner-level mountain bike trail.
The trail is the second of three new routes being completed in the park with a $200,000 state grant to the Hoosier Mountain Bike Association for developing 7.5 miles of new mountain bike trails, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The projects will give the southern Indiana park 43.5 miles of mountain bike trails that are also open to hikers and trail runners.
DNR Director Dan Bortner said the additional trails in the heavily wooded, hilly park will give visitors more options and add to its reputation as a top mountain biking destination.
The project’s funding is part of the state’s Next Level Trails grant program, which the DNR said has awarded $54.3 million since 2019 for 35 projects developing more than 112 miles of trails. Applications will be due Dec. 1 from local governments and nonprofit groups for the next round of $35 million in grants.
— AP