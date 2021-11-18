Police: Potentially
armed man back
behind bars
VALPARAISO — Porter County police say they have found a 27-year-old man, who was wanted, and considered armed and dangerous.
Police had released two photos of Tyler Quentin Allen Redd as part of a plea for help in locating him.
He was wanted on allegations of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, theft and intimidation, police said. He also has warrants for intimidation and failure to appear on a charge of possessing methamphetamine.
Police had said Redd is known to frequent hotels in both Lake and Porter counties, and has ties to several addresses in Portage, Lake Station and Gary, according to police. He has no known vehicle of his own and is known to obtain rides from others or borrow vehicles.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Police: Man
airlifted after struck
by vehicle in Valpo
VALPARAISO — A 76-year-old man was airlifted to a trauma hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Valparaiso on Wednesday evening.
First responders were called to the crash at 5:45 p.m. at the Indiana 130 and Morgan Boulevard intersection, said Valparaiso Police Department Capt. Joe Hall.
The crash involved one vehicle and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken by helicopter for medical treatment for serious injuries.
Morgan Boulevard will be closed between Ind. 130 and Jefferson Street for an unknown amount of time for the investigation. Traffic will be able to get by east and west along Ind. 130 during the closure.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.
— Anna Ortiz
2 arrested after
theft in Highland
Meijer
HIGHLAND — Two men were tracked down in Munster after they were seen stealing a large T.V. from a Highland Meijer, police said.
Police responded at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday after a Meijer loss prevention officer alerted a Highland officer about a theft at the store at 10138 Indianapolis Boulevard.
The employee told police a man walked out of the store with a television without paying, said Highland Police Department Cmdr. John Banasiak.
The officer then found a maroon SUV leaving the parking lot with the hatchback door open and a large television sticking out of the back.
The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle in a nearby neighborhood just west of the store to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop. A pursuit was not initiated but the officer did alert other nearby officers of the incident.
Shortly after, a Munster officer spotted the vehicle and curbed it near 45th Street and Calumet Avenue and the two men inside were arrested.
The passenger, a 72-year-old Hammond man, was taken into custody and has been charged by Highland police with two counts of theft.
The driver, a 56-year-old Hammond man, was charged with resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Gun fired in
secretary of state
office
No one was injured Wednesday when a law enforcement officer assigned to the Indiana secretary of state's securities division accidentally fired a gun in the office.
According to Allen Carter, director of communications for Republican Secretary of State Holli Sullivan, the officer was cleaning the gun when it went off.
In accordance with standard procedure, the Indiana State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting, Carter said.
The secretary of state's securities division is located in the Indiana Government Center South building adjacent to the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis.
The division regulates the state's securities industry with an eye toward protecting Hoosier investors.
Its Prosecution Assistance Unit, comprised of law enforcement officers and attorneys, investigates and prosecutes criminal violations of Indiana securities statutes.
— Dan Carden