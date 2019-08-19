Ind. lawmaker
under fire for
posting noose picture
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lawmaker who posted nooses under a Facebook story about a black man pleading guilty to rape is drawing criticism for using racist imagery.
Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas, from Seymour, posted a picture of a gallows with two nooses under a WISH-TV story about Marquise Dozier's case.
Lucas said he wanted to punish the man and believes in capital punishment. Dozier faces up to 72 years in prison.
Lucas said he's previously posted the image under stories involving white offenders. Lucas said he isn't racist and doesn't believe the photo is.
The chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus blasted the photo.
Democratic state Rep. Robin Shackleford told The Indianapolis Star noose imagery is well-known to be connected to the lynchings of African Americans and the "normalization of racism" must end.
— AP
---
Cook Co. seeks
help with census
CHICAGO — Cook County has allocated $1 million for efforts to reach hard-to-count populations in the 2020 census.
The census has identified several areas in Cook County where the census response rate has been low. County officials are seeking community-based groups and local government bodies to help with outreach and education and are allocating up to $25,000 per group to help.
The first round of applications is due in October.
Historically, the census has undercounted minority communities, recent immigrants and young children.
The count determines how many congressional seats each state gets, how hundreds of billions of federal dollars are distributed and will be used in drawing new political districts.
— AP
---
Ind. inmate
mistakenly
released back
in custody
ELKHART, Ind. — Authorities in Indiana say an Elkhart County Jail inmate who was mistakenly released is back in custody.
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department says 38-year-old Anthony Allen Bailey was released Saturday around 3:20 p.m. Police say the mistake was realized immediately, but Bailey fled after an officer confronted him the lobby. He was later apprehended by deputies and Goshen police.
Bailey is being held on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Additional charges are pending.
— AP