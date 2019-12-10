Woman hospitalized after falling from ship
A deckhand working on a ship docked at the Port of Burns Harbor has been taken to the hospital after falling from the dock Monday afternoon, according to the Burns Harbor Fire Department.
The female deckhand was transported in an ambulance from the site of ore boat, Wilfred Sykes, according a statement from ArcelorMittal.
The woman was transported in critical condition to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, Burns Harbor Fire Chief William Arney said.
Arney said the Porter County dive team and ambulance unit was called to the scene at 3:41 p.m.
The woman was working on the dock to secure the ship in the port, lost her footing and fell into about 15 feet of water, Arney said.
She was removed from the water within 36 minutes of the dive team's arrival, the fire chief said.
ArcelorMittal is working with Central Marine Logistics, which manages the Wilfred Sykes captain and crew, to investigate the incident.
"ArcelorMittal's thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deckhand during this challenging time," a spokesman said.
—Carley Lanich, The Times
Indiana National Guard solider dies at training center
An Indiana National Guard soldier died Saturday at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, located about 75 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
Cpl. Larry Litton Jr., of Martinsville, was 30 years old and an assistant squad leader with the 384th Military Police Company when he was found unresponsive at the facility.
He later was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
The National Guard said the cause of Litton's death is under investigation and no further details are available at this time.
Cpt. Cameron Molnar, commander of the 384th Military Police Company, said Litton was a "respected and admired soldier."
"His love for his family, his fellow service members, and our country makes this loss a tough and sad time. My deepest sympathy for his family and friends in this very difficult time," Molnar said.
—Dan Carden, The Times
Nestle plans $200 million investment in central Indiana
ANDERSON, Ind. — Nestle USA is planning a $200 million investment at its central Indiana production facility.
The company is asking the Anderson City Council for a tax break as part of a plan to install new equipment at the factory along Interstate 69. The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports Nestle expects to add 30 jobs at the plant, which makes Coffee Mate and Boost energy drinks.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said he’s thrilled Nestle continues to invest in the site and believes the 70% property tax break for seven years is reasonable.
The city’s development director says Nestle has invested about $1 billion since picking Anderson in 2006 and now has more than 800 employees there.
—AP