Indiana University
employee parking
rates tied to income
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The more you earn, the more you'll pay to park if you're an Indiana University employee.
Campuses in Bloomington, Indianapolis and Gary are switching to a tiered, income-based parking system.
Spokesman Chuck Carney says the change starts with the sale of parking permits for the new academic year. IU's other campuses across Indiana have already switched to a tiered system for monthly parking rates.
Carney tells The Herald-Times that the difference between rates at various income levels isn't "a huge amount." But he says the school feels a tiered system should help "people at the lower end of the wage scale." — AP
------------------------
Indiana man sentenced
to 100 years for
molesting children
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to molesting children while working at a YMCA and at an elementary school has been sentenced to 100 years in prison.
Michael Begin Jr. of Jeffersonville was given his punishment Friday in a Clark County courtroom after the 19-year-old earlier pleaded guilty to 20 counts of child molestation.
Begin read an apology in court before family members of several victims made statements.
Authorities say he molested the children between the ages of 3 and 8 while working at the Clark County Family YMCA and as an elementary school teaching assistant.
He was originally charged in 2017 with two molestation counts, and more charges were added later as additional victims came forward. He was a high school senior at the time. — AP