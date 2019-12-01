Crash caused
by car carrier
HAMMOND — The eastbound entrance ramp to I-80/94 from Indianapolis Boulevard was shut down as crews recovered a tipped-over car carrier trailer, according to Indiana State Police.
Police first responded to a call around 7:29 p.m. when a car carrier trailer with three vehicles disconnected from a pickup truck. The trailer traveled to the shoulder and fell on its side, Cpl. Eric Rot said.
The trailer disconnected for unknown reasons and there were no injuries or collisions, Rot said. — Times Staff
Driver charged
with OWI
MERRILLVILLE — An Indiana State trooper noticed a woman urinating outside a vehicle early Saturday morning while on patrol, resulting in a traffic stop and OWI charges.
The Trooper noticed a Nissan stopped at 61st and Broadway around 1:15 a.m. He saw a woman squatting outside the driver's door and urinating, Indiana State Police said.
The officer activated his lights, and the woman got back into the vehicle and proceeded on Broadway. He then pulled the vehicle over.
The driver, identified as 33-year-old Tysheena Billingsley, of Merrillville, showed signs she was impaired. Investigation showed she had a blood alcohol content of .18%, over twice the legal limit, police said.
Billingsley was transported to Lake County Jail. — Times Staff
Man faces pot charges
after police chase
Police arrested a Dolton, Illinois, man on felony marijuana charges after he threw a bag out of a car while leading LaPorte County police on a high-speed chase that ended when he struck a tire-deflating device, police said.
Nikko J. Shack, 23, was being held Saturday on a $15,000 cash bond on felony charges of dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.
A LaPorte County sheriff's officer began following Shack about 12:10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the 5000 north block of U.S. 35, police said.
Shack stopped along the shoulder of Pine Lake Avenue, where police learned his name before he suddenly sped off.
A sheriff's deputy gave chase, and officers deployed a tire-deflation device near Pine Lake Avenue and Ind. 2, officials said.
The device punctured the front tires of the car Shack was driving. He was removed from the vehicle and arrested, police said.
A deputy later found a bag in the 1300 block of Pine Lake Avenue that contained marijuana, police said. — Sarah Reese, The Times