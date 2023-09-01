Police arrest

5 in drug raid

LAPORTE — Police have released the names and some of the mugs of five people from across the Region who were arrested Wednesday in a raid on an alleged drug house in the 900 block of York Street in Michigan City.

The list includes Vorice Williams, 48, of Hobart; Destiny Clanton, 27, of Michigan City; Joseph Pace, 38, of Michigan City; Roger Lenoir, 51, of Valparaiso; and Kevin Kihlstrom, 46, of Michigan City, police said.

Police said they had received multiple complaints over the last couple of months about illegal drug distribution from the residence. Detectives investigated and after discovering the group was selling illegal substances, obtained several arrest warrants and a search warrant for the home.

"This effective investigation is an example of the focused efforts in addressing neighborhood concerns linked to drug trafficking and the criminal element within the community,” LaPorte County Drug Task Force Cmdr. Sgt. Kyle Shiparksi and Michigan City Police Chief Steven Forker said in a joint statement.

Anyone with information about the operation can contact the drug task force at 219-873-1488 or submit an anonymous tip to the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.

--Bob Kasarda, The Times

Woman critical after

truck accident

CROWN POINT — A 62-year-old motorist was last reported in critical condition after turning in front of a dump truck and being struck early Thursday on U.S. 41 at 157th Avenue, according to Lake County police.

Police say the Lowell woman was driving northbound around 6:17 a.m. when she either attempted to turn left on to 157th Avenue or make a U-turn.

"The SUV turned in front of an oncoming dump truck," according to police. "The truck struck the passenger door of the SUV."

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. She was the only occupant of the vehicle and no other injuries were reported at the scene.

"The Indiana State Police conducted a Department of Transportation inspection on the dump truck," according to police. "The incident is still under investigation."

--Bob Kasarda, The Times

Second man is

charged in shooting

MUNCIE — A prosecutor Thursday charged the second man arrested in a July shooting at a massive block party in central Indiana that left one person dead and 17 others wounded.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman announced he charged Justin E. Bonner, 29, of Muncie with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Bonner was arrested by Muncie police on Monday. Online court records did not list an attorney for Bonner who might comment on the allegations against him.

His arrest was the second in the July 30 shooting, which occurred as hundreds of people were attending the block party in Muncie, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis. Joseph E. Bonner III, 30, was killed and 18 others were injured, including a woman who was run over by a car while running from the scene.

The Bonners are brothers.

--The Associated Press