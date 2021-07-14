Police probing
fatal shooting
GARY — One person was found dead at the scene of a shooting Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called for a report of a gunshot victim around 4:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of Washington Street, said Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
Officers found a man in the area suffering from serious gunshot wounds. Hamady said he died from his injuries and the investigation is ongoing.
The victim's identity has not yet been released by authorities or the Lake County coroner's office.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, individuals can call 866-CRIME-GP.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
M'ville police
investigating
fatal crash
MERRILLVILLE — Authorities launched an investigation after a fatal crash killed one person in Merrillville early Tuesday.
Officers responded at 3:45 a.m. to a crash in the 3900 block of Van Buren Place, said Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses.
Police found a black SUV at the scene that had been involved in a crash. The driver of the vehicle died from injuries suffered from the impact of the wreck, Nuses said.
The victim's identity has not yet been released by police or the Lake County coroner's office. The fatal crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Cmdr. Josh Gonzales at jpgonzales@merrillville.in.gov.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Troopers discover
multiple vehicles
during theft
investigation
GARY — Police found multiple vehicles after tracking down a stolen car that was taken from a Region interstate.
The discovery came after a trooper was asked to take a report of a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.
The trooper was informed the vehicle had been stolen after it was left parked on Interstate 80/94 near Burr Street.
Indiana State Police later found the stolen vehicle near Ninth Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Gary, near a neighborhood and wooded area.
Upon investigation, more vehicles were found in the area which police are working to obtain more information on. ISP said that no further details were available to be released at this time.
The Gary Police Department and the Gary Auto Theft Division are assisting state police with the investigation.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times