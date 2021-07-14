Police found a black SUV at the scene that had been involved in a crash. The driver of the vehicle died from injuries suffered from the impact of the wreck, Nuses said.

The victim's identity has not yet been released by police or the Lake County coroner's office. The fatal crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Cmdr. Josh Gonzales at jpgonzales@merrillville.in.gov.

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

Troopers discover

multiple vehicles

during theft

investigation

GARY — Police found multiple vehicles after tracking down a stolen car that was taken from a Region interstate.

The discovery came after a trooper was asked to take a report of a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.

The trooper was informed the vehicle had been stolen after it was left parked on Interstate 80/94 near Burr Street.