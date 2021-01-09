Jackson County Board member Julie Peterson said it feels good to finally have something other than a potential evacuation order to pass on to residents in Grand Tower, a city located about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis.

Students raise

money to help

family with a home

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Students at a Grand Rapids-area high school have raised enough money to help a family acquire a home.

Forest Hills Central in Ada Township raised $21,000, more than double its goal, to help families with gifts at Christmas. The balance will be used by Family Promise of Grand Rapids to help a family with housing, MLive.com reported.

Family Promise Partners in Housing purchases and renovates affordable homes. After a year, a family gets to keep the home, said Kate O’Keefe, director of development.

Housing has been in the headlines in Grand Rapids: The city recently cleared out a homeless camp in a park after opening a shelter.