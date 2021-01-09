Work done on
Mississippi River
levee's drain
GRAND TOWER, Ill. — Dry weather last summer allowed work to resume to finally finish repairs to a Mississippi River levee damaged in 2013 in southwestern Illinois when a drainage pipe failed, officials say.
A year after the drain failed along the Big Muddy levee in the city of Grand Tower, then-Gov. Pat Quinn signed legislation allowing the Jackson County Board to sell up to $1.5 million in bonds to pay for repairs.
But that project had not been completed by the time near record-setting flooding hit the area in January 2016, prompting evacuations. And lingering wet ground conditions after the flood delayed the completion of the drainage pipe repairs as wet weather persisted year after year.
For residents living around the weakened levee, sandbagging became an increasingly common occurrence as river flooding posed a threat to the compromised structure.
However, a rare three-month dry spell last summer provided the dry conditions needed to resume and complete the drainage pipe repairs, Shawn McMahan, the Grand Tower Levee District commissioner, told The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale.
Jackson County Board member Julie Peterson said it feels good to finally have something other than a potential evacuation order to pass on to residents in Grand Tower, a city located about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis.
-- Associated Press
Students raise
money to help
family with a home
ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Students at a Grand Rapids-area high school have raised enough money to help a family acquire a home.
Forest Hills Central in Ada Township raised $21,000, more than double its goal, to help families with gifts at Christmas. The balance will be used by Family Promise of Grand Rapids to help a family with housing, MLive.com reported.
Family Promise Partners in Housing purchases and renovates affordable homes. After a year, a family gets to keep the home, said Kate O’Keefe, director of development.
Housing has been in the headlines in Grand Rapids: The city recently cleared out a homeless camp in a park after opening a shelter.
O'Keefe said her organization didn't know if the students would be successful due to a lack of in-person classes after mid-November and other disruptions because of the coronavirus.
“But we just kept in contact with the school every week and the school was like, ‘We’re going to do this, we want to help families have a wonderful Christmas.’ And that, for us, was really inspiring," she said.
Students turned to family and friends when traditional fundraising events weren't possible, Central Principal Steve Passinault said.
-- Associated Press