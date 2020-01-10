Coroner seraching for family of dead Region man
HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner’s office is asking the public’s help in finding the family of a deceased 68-year-old man.
Timothy Farkas lived at Renaissance Towers at 535 Logan Drive in Hammond, according to Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. The coroner's office said the cause of death is pending.
Farkas is in the care of the coroner’s office in Crown Point and is described as a Caucasian male.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 219-755-3265.
—Anna Ortiz, The Times
Governor Holcomb's 'State of the State' broadcast information
Gov. Eric Holcomb's annual State of the State address will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. Region time Tuesday on Lakeshore PBS television and Lakeshore Public Radio (89.1 FM).
During the 30-minute speech, the Republican chief executive is expected to announce his goals for the 2020 Indiana General Assembly and his administration's other priorities for the final year of his four-year term.
Holcomb is running for reelection in November. Also on the ballot this year are the 100 state representatives and 25 of the 50 state senators, all of whom will be in the audience at the Statehouse for the governor's address.
Lakeshore television and radio also will air Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush's annual State of the Judiciary address at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
—Dan Carden, The Times
Portage police warn of phone scam
PORTAGE — Portage police are warning residents to not give away their credit card information to alleged telephone scammers purporting to be from the town's street department.
"We have received several calls from residents advising that they have been receiving phone calls from the Portage Street Department asking for their credit and/or debit card numbers for their billing system," according to a Portage Police Department news release.
This is a scam, police said.
"Please do not give your numbers out to anyone calling and requesting them. The phone number that is showing up on caller ID is 219-764-8139," police said.
—Lauren Cross, The Times
New chief of police named in Cedar Lake
CEDAR LAKE — A Sargent who has served Cedar Lake Police Department since 1998 has been named as the new chief of police.
William “Bill” Fisher has been in many law enforcement roles including a DARE officer, a police dog handler and last held the role of commander of patrol, said Carl Brittingham, Cedar Lake deputy chief.
On Tuesday night, the Cedar Lake Town Council accepted the recommendation to appoint Fisher to the role and he was appointed as police chief at the meeting.
—Anna Ortiz, The Times