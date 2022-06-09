Woman, 2 men

face drug and

gun charges

HOBART — SWAT members and Hobart police executed a search warrant following several complaints of alleged drug activity at a west Hobart home.

At 4:45 a.m. Thursday Hobart police and the Northwest Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 3780 Colbourne St., said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

Gonzales said Hobart detectives launched an investigation following several complaints that were made concerning alleged drug activity at the house. In the course of the investigation, police identified the residents and made many controlled undercover purchases of illegal narcotics from one of the individuals.

Detectives collected evidence over the span of several weeks and obtained a search warrant. During the search, officers found several firearms and cash, Gonzales said.

A 37-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were taken into custody at the Hobart Police Department. All of them were residents of the Hobart house.

Two of the suspects remain in police custody and one suspect has been released pending charges through the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.

"We would like to thank the Northwest Regional SWAT Team for their assistance," Gonzales said.

Individuals can contact Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at nwardrip@cityofhobart.org or by phone at 219-942-4485 with crime tips and to report suspicious drug activity in Hobart neighborhoods.

- Bob Kasarda, The Times

Police seek info

on suspect in

armed robbery

GARY — Authorities are seeking an armed robbery suspect they say is considered dangerous.

At 4 p.m Tuesday an armed robbery occurred in the 3800 block of Broadway, Gary police said.

The Gary Police Department released surveillance images of the suspect on Thursday, asking the public's help in identifying him.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black mask, black jeans, a black jacket, white shoes and a black Chicago Bulls baseball hat.

Those who have information on the suspect's identity are urged to call Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-7300, extension 23009. Individuals can also can also contact the anonymous tip line at 1-866-274-6347.

- Anna Ortiz, The Times

