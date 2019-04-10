Amtrak halts
post-July reservations
for imperiled line
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Amtrak has stopped taking reservations beyond July 1 for an Indianapolis-to-Chicago passenger line that could soon lose funding from the state of Indiana.
Indiana has contributed $3 million annually for Amtrak's Hoosier State line, a 196-mile route that runs between the cities four days a week.
But Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb didn't include that funding in his proposed 2-year state budget that starts July 1.
The Journal & Courier reports that aside from halting the line's reservations beyond July 1, Amtrak is also contacting more the 500 people who've booked seats, warning them they might need to make other travel arrangements if Indiana lawmakers end the funding.
Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says the steps are a 90-day notice that the line might not be in service after July 1. — AP
Information from: Journal and Courier
Woman charged after
2 dogs die in
vehicle at casino
DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Authorities say two dogs died and another was treated for severe dehydration after a woman left them in a vehicle for hours outside a casino in southwestern Michigan.
The Cass County prosecutor's office says Sherill Langford faces felony charges of torturing or killing an animal as well as misdemeanor charges including lying to a police officer.
Online court records don't indicate whether Langford, who is from the Flint-area community of Davison, has a lawyer who could comment on her behalf. She's due in court April 17.
Prosecutors say the dogs were left in the vehicle Sunday outside Four Winds Casino in Dowagiac, located about 15 miles north of Michigan's border with Indiana. Authorities responded after someone notified security. — AP